Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Price Performance
BIDU stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
