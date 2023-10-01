Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

