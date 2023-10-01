Bailard Inc. Acquires 705 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Itron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,945,000 after buying an additional 106,342 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 83,657 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $60.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.36. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

