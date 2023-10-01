Bailard Inc. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $96.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.