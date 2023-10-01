Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Hess

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hess Co. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $165.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

