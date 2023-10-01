Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern by 64.0% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Southern by 52.1% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

