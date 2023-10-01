Bailard Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

