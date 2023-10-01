Bailard Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.2% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.76 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

