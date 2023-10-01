Bailard Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

