Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

CAT opened at $273.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.89 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.62. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

