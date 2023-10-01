Bailard Inc. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,532 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.