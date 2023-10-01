Bailard Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

