Bailard Inc. Purchases 5,307 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IUSV opened at $74.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

