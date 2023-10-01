Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

