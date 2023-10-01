Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

