Bailard Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,171,570 shares of company stock valued at $111,996,825. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

