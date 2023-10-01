Bailard Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $273.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.28 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.79.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.