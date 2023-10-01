Bailard Inc. Sells 3,409 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $109.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,718,838 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

