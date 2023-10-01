Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on November 13th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.68 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.