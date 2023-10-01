Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 41,669,021 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.27% of Synopsys worth $18,166,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.4 %

Synopsys stock opened at $458.97 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.93.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

