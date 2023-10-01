Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 57,553,788 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 59,295.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.31% of IQVIA worth $12,958,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $196.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

