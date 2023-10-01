Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 72,064,901 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.24% of Illinois Tool Works worth $18,045,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

