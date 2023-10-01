Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 11.52% of ServiceNow worth $13,189,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $558.96 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

