Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 88,436.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $14,654,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

