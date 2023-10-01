Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 301,721.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 2.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $22,591,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,303,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EWJ opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

