Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 982,451.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 22.21% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $6,772,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,621,000 after buying an additional 1,340,899 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

