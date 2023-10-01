Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 15,906,784 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 5.43% of Deere & Company worth $6,451,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $377.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.28 and its 200 day moving average is $397.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $333.66 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

