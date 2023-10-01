Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 45,145,050 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 153,372.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.36% of Lululemon Athletica worth $17,098,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $385.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $406.94.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.