Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 83,039,505 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 34.21% of Cheniere Energy worth $12,664,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $165.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.23.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

