Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 96,362,586 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 94,950.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 16.88% of Emerson Electric worth $8,719,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

