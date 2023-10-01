Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $14.87 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $14,874,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $93.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

