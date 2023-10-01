Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $4.52 Billion Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 12.72% of Agilent Technologies worth $4,518,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $111.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

