Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.08 Billion Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 95,391.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 3.25% of Verizon Communications worth $5,082,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

