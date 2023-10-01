Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.33 Billion Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 6.11% of Uber Technologies worth $5,333,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

