Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 14.80% of Amphenol worth $7,485,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 850.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,277,000 after buying an additional 3,145,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

