Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 45.47% of FMC worth $5,932,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of FMC by 71.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,531,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 150.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 7.2% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

