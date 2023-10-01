Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 87,079.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.54% of Republic Services worth $25,931,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Republic Services by 168.5% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 14,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Republic Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,393,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Republic Services by 56.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 394,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

