Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 105,738,745 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 46,928.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 95.85% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,811,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

