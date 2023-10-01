Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 127,046,358 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 99,466.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,046,358 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 30.44% of Yum China worth $7,185,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

