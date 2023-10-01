Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 39,345,041 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 63,861.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 13.32% of The Cigna Group worth $11,057,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $286.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.90. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

