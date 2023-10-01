Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 444,917,939 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 342,888.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,047,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,917,939 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 17.45% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $20,565,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,346,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 230,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 936,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,269,000 after acquiring an additional 95,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 98,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $43.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

