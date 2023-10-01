Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 47,288,051 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 141,272.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 12.21% of DexCom worth $6,081,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after acquiring an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,329,000 after buying an additional 125,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,877,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock worth $1,275,573. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $93.30 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

