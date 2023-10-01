Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 688,938,957 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 72,670.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,104,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

