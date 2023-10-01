Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 66,241.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,296,873 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 6.79% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $29,532,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,246,000 after acquiring an additional 225,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,407,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

