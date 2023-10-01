Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 61.14% of CF Industries worth $8,273,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CF Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 934,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

