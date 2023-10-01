Baugh & Associates LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

