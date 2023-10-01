Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 152 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $504.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.68.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

