Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

