BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1,440.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 266,453 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 45.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

