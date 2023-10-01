BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
