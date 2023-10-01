BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DSM opened at $4.97 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 208,904 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

