Brady Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.86 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

